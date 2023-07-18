Six killed in accident on Mumbai-Nashik highway

The injured have been rushed to the Myra Hospital at Bhiwandi, where they are being treated.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 18 2023, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 12:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six people were killed and three others injured in a collision between a black-yellow passenger jeep and a container truck at the Padga-Khadavli turn in the Thane district on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as - Chinmayee Vikas Shinde (15), Riya Kishore Pardeshi, Chaitali Sushant Pimple (27),  Santosh Anant Jadhav (50), Vasant Dharma Jadhav (50) and Prajwal Shankar Firkhe.

The injured were identified as Dilip Kumar Vishwakarma (29), Chetna Ganesh Vase (29) and Krunal Jnyanshwar Bhamre (22).

More details are awaited.

