Six killed in accident on Mumbai-Nashik highway

Six people were killed and three others injured in a collision between a black-yellow passenger jeep and a container truck at the Padga-Khadavli turn in the Thane district on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway on Tuesday.

The injured have been rushed to the Myra Hospital at Bhiwandi, where they are being treated.

The deceased were identified as - Chinmayee Vikas Shinde (15), Riya Kishore Pardeshi, Chaitali Sushant Pimple (27), Santosh Anant Jadhav (50), Vasant Dharma Jadhav (50) and Prajwal Shankar Firkhe.

The injured were identified as Dilip Kumar Vishwakarma (29), Chetna Ganesh Vase (29) and Krunal Jnyanshwar Bhamre (22).

More details are awaited.