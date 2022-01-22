Six killed, several injured in 20-storeyed Mumbai building fire

Six killed in fire at 20-storeyed Mumbai building

The fire has been controlled and cooling operations are under way

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 22 2022, 09:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 12:42 ist
The injured have been shifted to the hospital. Credit: ANI Twitter

Six persons were killed and 17 others were injured after a fire broke out in the Kamala Building at Nana Chowk in Grant Road area of south Mumbai on Saturday morning.

According to the Mumbai fire brigade and police, the fire broke out on the 18th floor of the 20-storeyed building. 

The fire was reported around 7:28 am. 

The fire has been controlled and cooling operations are under way. 

Fifteen injured have been admitted to the Bhatia Hospital of which 12 are stable and three are in ICU in critical condition.

Four injured persons were rushed to the Nair Hospital of which two were declared dead. 

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the affected buildings and hospitals to inquire about the injured.

