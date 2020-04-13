Six new COVID-19 cases, one death in Mumbai's Dharavi

Six new coronavirus cases, one death in Mumbai's Dharavi

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 13 2020, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 20:41 ist
People stand in their balcony during a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic, at Dharavi in Mumbai, Sunday, April 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Six new coronavirus cases, including one death, were reported from Dharavi on Monday, taking the total number of the people affected by the infection in Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl to 49, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

With this, the total number of deaths in Dharavi has gone up to five, he said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Three new coronavirus cases were reported from Madina Nagar, Janata Cooperative Housing Society and Gulmohar chawl of Dharavi, and one each from a chawl and Kalyanwadi locality, the official said.

Besides, samples of a 60-year-old man from Nehru chawl, who died at Sion Hospital, came out positive for the viral disease, he added.

The 21-year-old man from Kalyanwadi who has tested positive for COVID-19 works as a ward boy at Breach Candy Hospital is south Mumbai.

"Investigation of high risk contacts is under progress," said the official. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BMC
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Dharavi
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 