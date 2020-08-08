Six Rajasthan BJP MLAs land in Gujarat fearing poaching

Fearing poaching by the Ashok Gehlot led Congress government, six BJP legislatures from neighbouring Rajasthan landed at Porbandar airport here on Saturday evening and headed for a resort in Gir-Somnath district where they will be joined by at least six other party colleagues.

BJP sources said that about a dozen such legislatures will be camping at the resort and will be escorted back at the time of floor test next week.

Also Read | Now, 18 Rajasthan BJP MLAs on pilgrimage to Gujarat

The six BJP MLAs landed at the airport at around 5:30 who were received by Porbandar MLA Babubhai Bokhiria. Local sources said that the MLAs were headed to "Sagar Darshan" guest house in Gir-Somnath district where they are going to stay for next few days along with six to eight other party MLAs who are reaching by road from different parts of Rajasthan.

After landing at the airport, MLA Nirmal Kumavat told reporters, "For the past one month political developments are taking place. There are internal clashes in Congress party. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot doesn't have a majority and, therefore, he is trying to pressurise 72 BJP MLAs to support him.

They are being harassed mentally and framed by SOG (special operation group) in false cases. In view of these developments, we are going to Somnath to get some mental relief. Some other party colleagues are also coming here to escape such pressure tactics."