Six seriously injured in Mumbai fire

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 15 2023, 16:30 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 16:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Six persons, including two minors, sustained serious burns in an incident of fire that broke out following a suspected gas cylinder leakage in Khardanda in the Khar West area of Mumbai on Monday.

All of them suffered more than 40 per cent burns and their condition has been described as serious.

The six injured persons have been identified as Sakhubai Jaiswal (65) who sustained 45 per cent burns, Priyanka Jaiswal (26) who sustained 51 per cent burns, Nikita Mandalik (26) who had 45 per cent burns and Sunil Jaisawal (29) who had 50 per cent burns.

Also Read | Delhi cops' heroism saves woman and child from burning home, husband dies

The two minors -- Yasha Chavan (7) sustained 40 per cent burns and Pratham Jaiswal (6) had 45 per cent burns.

All of them have been admitted to the ICU and PICU of the Bhabha Hospital.

According to the Disaster Management Unit of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, the incident was reported at 8.45 am.

The fire was extinguished at 9.19 am.

