Sixty new coronavirus patients were detected in Pune district since Wednesday night, taking the total to 497, health officials said.

Four COVID-19 patients died during this period, which took the death toll due to the pandemic in the district to 47.

A total of 423 coronavirus cases have been reported in Pune city, 45 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 29 in rural parts of the district, officials said.