SKM to widen its base in Maharashtra with new chapter

Taking the farmers' struggle ahead, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) would form its chapter in Maharashtra, which has witnessed several farmers' movements in the past.

A preparatory meeting of several farmers organisations was held recently in which it was decided to hold a grand convention in Mumbai on August 31. The announcement of the formation of the SKM Maharashtra chapter will be made during the convention.

Formed in November 2020, the SKM is a coalition of several farmers organisations launched in the backdrop of three contentious farm laws, which were later repealed.

“Along with the central demands of the SKM like legal guarantee of MSP at one and a half times the comprehensive cost of cultivation, complete liberation from debt and Rs 5,000 per month pension to farmers and agricultural workers above the age of 60, and a comprehensive crop insurance scheme to help farmers in distress due to natural calamities, the burning issues of farmers in Maharashtra will also be taken up for struggle in this convention,” a SKM-Maharashtra spokesperson said on Thursday.

“On August 9, Quit India Day will be observed with demonstrations at district and tehsil levels as Anti-Corporate Day; on August 14, public meetings and cultural programmes will be organised on the eve of Independence Day; on Independence Day, large local processions with the Tricolour will be held,” a SKM-Maharashtra spokesperson added.

In September and October, padayatras and jathas will take the SKM message and demands to the grassroots.

From November 26-28, a massive three-day and three-night joint 'Mahapadav' by the SKM and the Central Trade Unions (CTUs) will be held in Mumbai.

This SKM preparatory meeting was presided over by Dr Ashok Dhawale of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), who placed the decisions of the SKM at the national level.