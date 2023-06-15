Slightly weakened Biparjoy to make landfall by June 15 late evening, 94,000 evacuated

Cyclone Biparjoy is reported to have weakened slightly on its way to the Kutch and Saurashtra coastline. According to India Meteorological Department's weather update, the intensity near the centre of the storm was 120-130 kmph gusting at 145 kmph. The IMD stated that during the landfall beginning June 15 evening and which will continue till midnight the intensity of wind will weaken to 115-125 kmph.

Meanwhile, the Bhupendra Patel government said in a statement that more than 94,000 people had been shifted to safe locations including 8,900 children and 1100 pregnant women. Official figures stated that half of the people are from Kutch district with 46,823 while the rest of the affected people are from Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir-Somnath, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Morbi and Rajkot in Saurashtra.

A government release said that affected people have been accomodated in 1,521 shelter homes while 76 state-of-the-art multipurpose cyclone shelters (MPCS) are also being used to accommodate evacuees. In another press release, relief commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey was quoted as saying that "Biparjoy has slowed down and expected to make landfall at around 9 to 10 PM with wind speed of 115-125 kmph."

The release said that the forest department has formed 180 teams for ensuring the safety of wildlife. It said that as of Thursday noon, 400 fallen trees in the state were removed and roads were restored. Orders have been issued to district authorities in north Gujarat such as Banaskantha and Patan to be prepared for heavy rains due to the cyclone.

The government stated that as the storm approaches the coast, the wind speed will also increase along with heavy rains. 55 talukas of eight affected districts have already recorded 2248 mm of rain in the last three days. The region is likely to continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two more days.