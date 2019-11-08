'Slimming duration of Assembly sessions is concern'

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday expressed concern at the shrinking duration of Assembly sessions in various states, stating that every state Assembly should be in session for at least 60 days every year.

"The reduction in days when state Assemblies are in session is also a matter of worry. For this, we will also speak to Chief Ministers of states too, to ensure that assemblies are in session for more days, so that there could be more constructive debate...” Birla said in his lecture at the Goa state legislative Assembly.

Birla was in Goa to address state legislators on ‘Role of Parliament in the Doctrine of Separation of Powers: Enhancing Transparency and Accountability'.

“Some state Assemblies have very short sessions. State Assemblies should be in session for a minimum of 60 days at least. It is a matter of worry that duration of state Assemblies is shrinking continuously," the Lok Sabha Speaker also said.

Birla also said, that his office had taken the lead for streamlining and standardisation of rules and protocols in all state Assemblies as well as in Parliament and that three committees specially appointed for the purpose, were expected to submit their report by November-end.

"We have formed a committee of Speakers of the state Assemblies and the committee is discussing. During the next session, we will finalise it and we will put the new procedure in place in Parliament. We will also try to pass it to other Houses... There should be a common set of rules and procedure. Functioning should be common," Birla said in his lecture.

The Speaker also said that the recent budget session of Parliament which concluded in August this year, was one of the most productive sessions in the history of Parliamentary democracy.

“Since the session in 1952, most numbers of legislations were passed in the last budget session. Most of the legislations were passed unanimously and there was fair discussion, despite agreements and disagreements. As a result of which, the faith of the people of India in Parliament has increased. I urge that every state assembly, should look to increase the people's faith in the House," Birla said.