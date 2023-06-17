Slovakian, German ecologists pedal to Mumbai's wildlife research centre

A Slovakian and a German ecologist pedalled from Europe to Mumbai on Thursday and visited the Hornbill House — the head office of Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), and its Conservation Education Centre.

Hanna from Slovakia and Jonas from Germany are on a tour called ‘Biking4Biodiversity’. Their journey began in Germany and would cover multiple countries in Southeast Asia.

Hanna has worked in the Austrian Donau-Auen National Park and the international NGO European Wilderness Society.

Jonas was also associated with the European Wilderness Society in Austria to protect Wilderness in Europe.

20,000-km-long journey

In April 2022 they set out on an about 20,000-km-long journey from Germany to Singapore spanning over 20 countries, combining moving on a global level but talking to people on a regional level.

“Their aim is impactful storytelling to encourage people to think bigger and act more bravely for nature, and to foster global understanding and unity in and towards some of the least known locations of the world,” said Kishor Rithe, Secretary and Interim Director of BNHS.

The duo visited the natural history collection and library of the BNHS, besides the Conservation Education Centre in Goregaon. They were impressed by BNHS’s library and collection and claimed they would spread the organization’s message of biodiversity preservation.