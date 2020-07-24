'Smart helmets' to now detect possible Covid-19 infections

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, smart helmets have joined leagues portable thermoscanners to screen people for Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai and Pune, the two worst-affected hotspots of India.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS) have deployed two smart helmets in the Dahisar, northern suburbs of Mumbai, taking the combat strategies to a high-tech dimension.

The four thermo-scanners or smart helmets have been imported from South Korea. One helmet costs Rs 6 lakh.

According to BJS managing committee member Dr Neelu Jain, the helmet has two cameras - an image camera in the front and a thermal camera on the side.

"The thermal camera enables it to screen 13 people at a time. Earlier, we used to use the thermal gun to check temperatures. That could only screen about 200-300 people in nearly a couple of hours. With the portable smart helmet, over 5,000 to 6,000 people can be screened in the same time frame, provided they are in a queue," she said.

According to Dr Jain, the helmets are being used for screening on camps.