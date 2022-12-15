Social recognition made Dawood Ibrahim monster, says former CP

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim became a monster because he was given social recognition, says former Mumbai Police chief M N Singh.

“Dawood Ibrahim became a monster because he was given social recognition. Good people hobnobbed with him. They felt great being seen in his company. Many builders and film producers kept gangsters on their payroll,” he said speaking on the occasion of journalist Jitendra Dixit’s book launch, Bombay after Ayodhya: A City in Flux.

Singh went on to add: “Politicians use criminals because they think they have a hold over society. They can get votes. What can the police do in this situation? Politicians wake up only when it comes to their necks. Now I hear politicians getting involved with gangsters and are purchasing property from them.”

Singh besides being the Mumbai Police Commissioner, had in the past held several important assignments including that of Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), and had overseen the investigations of the 12 March, 1993 serial blasts.

Referring to the infamous Antilia case in which two encounter specialist cops were arrested for planting explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence and killing a businessman, Singh said “There has not been a more shameful incident than this in the history of the Mumbai Police. The motto of the Mumbai Police is to protect the good and finish the bad, but in this case, the cops acted in contradiction. I can only apologise on behalf of the Mumbai police. Such things happen when politicians get involved. The police must be taken out of political control to reform it.”