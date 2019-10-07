Solapur human chain of terry towel enters record books

The human chain of the terry towel in Solapur organized by the Textile Development Foundation (TDF) has been recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.

It was held on September 27 at the sidelines of the 3-day long ‘The Vibrant Terry Towel Global Expo and Summit 2019’.

The organizers have received the certificate on Monday.



Certificate were given certificates for participation



The grand human chain involving 2048 people was formed on September 27 at 8 am at Lingraj Valyaal Ground, behind Walchand Engineering College, Solapur.

The previous record of such a human chain with terry towels is of 1646 persons in Italy a few years ago.

"We have received certificate from Guinness World Records confirming of this unique achievement for organizing the longest 'human towel chain'. We are very happy to have set the record which will in addition to giving a boost to the industry for growth and unit, it also brings Solapur on the world map,” said Rajesh Goski, President, TDF.

Bringing together the whole gamut of people involved in this sector from cotton growers and manufacturers to traders, exporters and importers on a unique platform to harness marketing and export opportunities for terry towel producers and to close the gap between producers and consumers the Expo is a nodal platform.

The Textile Development Foundation in association with Global Network (International Trade Advisory) and supported by Maharashtra’s Ministry for Co-operative, Marketing and Textile, Maharashtra, had organized ‘The Vibrant Terry Towel Global Expo and Summit 2019’.

The Expo was held at Karmaveer Appasaheb Kadadi Sanskrutik Bhavan, Siddheshawar Sahakari Sugar Factory Area, Hotgi Road, Solapur, Maharashtra.