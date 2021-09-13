Solapur youth scales Russia's Mount Elbrus twice, says 'Stay Strong Afghanistan'

With a topical message of 'Stay Strong Afghanistan', Solapur-based youth Anand Bansode has scaled Mount Elbrus.

Mount Elbrus is the highest and most prominent peak in Russia and in Europe.

Bansode now has the rare distinction of being the only one from Maharashtra to have scaled this majestic peak twice.

“Mount Elbrus is a very challenging mountain,” Bansode told DH over the phone from Solapur, on his return.

The first time he scaled Mount Elbrus was on July 17, 2014, while now he has done it again on August 17, 2021 - thanks to his team - 360 Explorer.

Mount Elbrus is situated in the western part of the Caucasus and is the highest peak of the Caucasus Mountains.

Mount Elbrus stands 18,510 feet tall - and the mountains of Elbrus comprise two summits, both of which are dormant volcanic domes.

Anand, now 35, had a tough journey during his mountaineering career, but he made it possible through sheer determination and hard work.

"While we were climbing, we came across what was happening in Afghanistan. I just wrote the message - 'Stay Strong Afghanistan'....perhaps it was apt...It is a unique country and I have some friends there," said Anand, who works on sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Despite having an inferiority complex about his physique and not being able to communicate properly, he had the dream of climbing the highest peak in the world, Mount Everest.

Anand achieved his dream with his immense willpower while living in poverty and gazing into the eyes of his poor parents and emerged into the list of the people who climbed Mount Everest.

In 2015. he was on his fifth phase of the 'World Peace Seven Summit Expedition' in Alaska (USA) for climbing the highest mountain in North America when he got a message from India that his father had passed away. His father was the one who made him climb all the mountains.

His father used to work as a mechanic and repaired punctured tyres his whole life.

On his return to India, Anand had a cervical injury that confined him to bed for several months. Several of his vertebrae were damaged and doctors told him that he would not walk again. Anand was broken physically, mentally and financially.

It was the darkest time in his life but his girlfriend Akshaya stood by him and they decided to get married while he was in the same condition. In January 2016, without any ceremony, both got married by reading the Indian Constitution preamble at one of the orphanages in Solapur.

But the fear of his physical disability stopped his mountaineering activities. He somehow lost his weight and overcame his fear in 2020.

Today, this Solapur lad has become an inspirational speaker, trainer and even gave a speech at the United Nations headquarters in 2017.

He has played the Indian national anthem on guitar on top of four mountains. He has also entered the Limca Book of Records, India Book of Records and High Range Book of World Records.

