Solapur Zilla Parishad teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize 2020

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 03 2020, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 21:16 ist
Ranjitsinh Disale. Credit: Global Teacher Award

A primary school teacher from the Solapur district of Maharashtra, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the Global Teacher Prize 2020 worth $1 million on Thursday.

Disale (31) works at the Zilla Parishad Primary School at Paritewadi in Solapur.

The teacher's journey to the prestigious award has been an inspiring one. The first school that Disale taught at was housed in a dilapidated building, sandwiched between a cattle shed and a storeroom. 

To add to the infrastructural woes, most of the girls attending the school were from tribal communities that did not prioritise girls’ education with the practice of teenage marriage being common.

Additionally, the curriculum was not in the students’ primary language -- Kannada -- which meant that many students were unable to achieve the expected learning outcome.

After putting in a great deal of effort, Disale learned Kannada and redesigned all the textbooks from Grades 1 to 4 for better comprehension of the students

Disale, however, didn't just stop at that. Along with the redesigning of the textbooks, he added unique QR codes that led to audio poems, video lectures, stories and assignments in Kannada, aiding the students to grasp the subjects better.

 

Maharashtra
Solapur
Kannada

