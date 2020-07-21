Solar power plant inaugurated in Mumbai Navy facility

Solar power plant inaugurated in Navy facility near Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 21 2020, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 13:38 ist

Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, e-inaugurated the first two Mega Watt Capacity Solar Power Plant of the Western Naval Command on Monday.

The plant has been installed at Naval Station Karanja and is one of the largest solar plants in the region. The Solar Plant comprises of 100% indigenously developed solar panels, tracking tables and inverters. The plant is grid interconnected utilising the state of the art single axis sun-tracking technology with computerised monitoring and control.

The project is a significant step by the Indian Navy towards harnessing Solar energy and use of a renewable source of energy for meeting the power supply requirement of Naval Station.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Navy
Mumbai
Solar power
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

Has Congress closed doors to Sachin Pilot?

Has Congress closed doors to Sachin Pilot?

 