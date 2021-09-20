Somaiya disembarks from train, doesn't head to Kolhapur

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday disembarked from a train at Karad and did not head for Kolhapur, at the request of police and administration.

Somaiya on Sunday claimed that he had been barred from entering Kolhapur by district authorities there citing law and order as well as security concerns following his allegations of corruption against Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif.

Late in the night, after a tiff with police at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Somaiya boarded the Mahalaxmi Express and headed for Kolhapur. The issue snowballed into a major controversy with the BJP all out to target the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress dispensation.

A few days ago Somaiya had accused Mushrif, minister for rural development and MLA from Kagal in Kolhapur, of indulging in corruption and holding 'benami' entities in the name of his kin, allegations dismissed as baseless by the latter.

He is expected to address a press conference.

(With agency inputs)

