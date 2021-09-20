Somaiya disembarks from train, doesn't head to Kolhapur

Somaiya disembarks from train, doesn't head to Kolhapur

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 20 2021, 08:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 08:20 ist
Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday disembarked from a train at Karad and did not head for Kolhapur, at the request of police and administration.

Somaiya on Sunday claimed that he had been barred from entering Kolhapur by district authorities there citing law and order as well as security concerns following his allegations of corruption against Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif.

Read | MVA, BJP on collision course as Kirit Somaiya heads to Kolhapur

Late in the night, after a tiff with police at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Somaiya boarded the Mahalaxmi Express and headed for Kolhapur. The issue snowballed into a major controversy with the BJP all out to target the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress dispensation.

A few days ago Somaiya had accused Mushrif, minister for rural development and MLA from Kagal in Kolhapur, of indulging in corruption and holding 'benami' entities in the name of his kin, allegations dismissed as baseless by the latter.

He is expected to address a press conference.

(With agency inputs)

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Kirit Somaiya
Kolhapur
Shiv Sena
MVA

Related videos

What's Brewing

Save land from desertification

Save land from desertification

The seeds that saved an empire

The seeds that saved an empire

Need bio-bubble balance for mental wellbeing: Experts

Need bio-bubble balance for mental wellbeing: Experts

DH Toon | 'Rahul hai to mumkin hai!'

DH Toon | 'Rahul hai to mumkin hai!'

'Secular' netas, elaborate poojas

'Secular' netas, elaborate poojas

Bengaluru man assaulted for giving lift to Muslim woman

Bengaluru man assaulted for giving lift to Muslim woman

 