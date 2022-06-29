Some of my own people betrayed me: Uddhav at cabinet meeting before floor test

Some of his “own people betrayed” him, a visibly emotional Maharashtra Chief Minister, and Shiv Sena president, Uddhav Thackeray while thanking his Maha Vikas Aghadi cabinet colleagues.

“I am thankful to you…my Cabinet colleagues…I thank all of you for the cooperation that you extended in the last two-and-a-half years. I thank the ministers, officials, staff and all…I thank the NCP and Congress for the constant support, but some of my own people betrayed me,” said Thackeray, while presiding over the Cabinet meeting at the state secretariat, Mantralaya, here.

As Thackeray left Mantralaya with his son, state environment, tourism, and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray, for his home Matoshree, the two thanked Mantralaya officials and staff with folded hands.

When asked if it was the last MVA Cabinet meeting, state NCP President and Water Resources and Command Area Development Minister Jayant Patil said: “On Thursday, we have the Floor Test…only that would tell if this was the last Cabinet meeting…”

Meanwhile, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, when they left Guwahati, said they had not betrayed Shiv Sena. “We are not rebels…we are hard-core Shiv Sainiks…we follow the ideals of late Balasaheb Thackeray…we are carrying the legacy of Hindutva forward…we are admirers of ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe,” Shinde said.