'Some travelers from high-risk countries escaped quarantine'

'Travelers from high-risk countries escaped quarantine'

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 19 2020, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 18:14 ist
Visitors wear protective masks outside the Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus COVID-19 patients. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday admitted that a few people who visited a country considered to be high-risk escaped quarantine for coronavirus as they returned via another country.

He also stated that random testing for the disease was not possible because of the paucity of testing kits.

The Centre has put seven countries which have seen large-scale outbreak of the virus in "negative" list, and passengers from these places are placed in compulsory quarantine whether they have any symptoms or not, he told a news channel.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

"But recently, a person who visited Germany, which falls in the negative list, proceeded to the Netherlands and boarded a flight for Mumbai from there....he managed to leave the airport on return," the minister said.

"He should have been quarantined, but he managed to reach Pune. Later he developed symptoms and tested positive for Covid-19 disease," Tope said.

"This is putting other people's lives in danger," he added.

"I have now asked immigration officials to check the last fifteen days' travel history of passengers landing in the state," the minister said, admitting to a loophole in the screening system.

Asked about the desirability of random testing for the virus, he said, "Supply of testing kits is an issue. We are not getting kits in large numbers, so random testing can not be undertaken."

Maharashtra has reported at least 47 coronavirus patients so far.

