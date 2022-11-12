Somya Gurjar takes over as Jaipur mayor after Rajasthan HC order quashing her disqualification

Somya Gurjar on Saturday took over as mayor of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation once again, two days after Rajasthan High Court quashed and set aside a state government order to disqualify her.

After assuming charge, Gurjar accused the state government of hatching a conspiracy against her.

"This is a befitting answer for those who have conspired... those who create conspiracies and lose in their own conspiracies," she told reporters.

Gurjar was disqualified as Jaipur mayor in September after a judicial inquiry found her guilty of misbehaving with commissioner Yagyamitra Singh Deo and preventing him from official work.

She challenged her dismissal in the high court. On Thursday, a single-judge bench of the high court set aside the disqualification order on the technical ground that no comments were sought from the "delinquent" mayor after the judicial inquiry and the order to disqualify her from contesting elections for six years was passed without the approval of the chief minister, as contemplated under the rules.

The bench also observed that with the setting aside of the order, there was no vacancy for the mayor's post in Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation.

The high court judgment came when elections for the post were being held. Following the court order, the election process was stopped.