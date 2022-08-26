Sonali Phogat's aides confess they spiked her drink: Police

BJP leader Sonali Phogat was forcefully made to consume a substance by one of her two associates - Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh - after partying at a club, IGP Omvir Singh Bishnoi told ANI.
"On the basis of CCTV footage, it was seen that alleged Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance," said IGP Omvir Singh Bishnoi.
"When confronted, Sukhwinder and Sudhir confessed that they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it," he added.
Goa Police said that both the accused will be formally arrested soon.
