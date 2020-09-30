Sonu Sood conferred UNDP’s SDG Special Humanitarian Action award

From arranging transport for lakhs of migrants when the coronavirus lockdown was imposed to helping students in flood-hit areas reach NEET examination centres, Bollywood actor, now nicknamed ‘Messiah’, Sonu Sood has been conferred with a SDG Special Humanitarian Action by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“This is a rare honour. UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognized and awarded feels good. I fully support the UNDP in its endeavours to achieve the SDGs by 2030. Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals”, said Sonu Sood, on receiving the coveted award, according to DNA's report.

No more climbing of trees anymore for your online classes. Your village will have its own mobile tower this week. @Karan_Gilhotra https://t.co/b4xWwNjhiy — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 29, 2020

Responding to the needy from various corners of the country, Sood used Twitter to help out students in remote areas by providing them smartphones and internet access, going up to the extent of installing a mobile tower. He has donated clothes to children in villages and funded hard-working students to achieve their dreams of joining civil services.

These clothes can never look better on anyone else. Our superstars. ❤️ https://t.co/sDJDSlhJSr — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 27, 2020

Sood isn’t the first actor to receive the award, and joins the club of stars including Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kidman and Priyanka Chopra who have been recognised for their philanthropic work.

