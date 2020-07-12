SOP for fighting Covid-19 in Surat: Sing 'Vande Mataram'

With Surat emerging as a new hotspot for coronavirus in Gujarat and the local administration grappling with rising infections each passing day, a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been laid down for the city's hard-hit diamond and textile industries. The SOP includes opening the shops with a pledge to "defeat coronavirus" and singing "Vande Mataram" in the evening. They have been asked to close the business with the national song every day.

For the diamond industry, the circular was issued last week by the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).

It says, besides explaining dos and don'ts in combating the spread of the virus, that before starting business at Hira Bazaar each trader, worker must shout "Harshe Corona Jitse Surat, Ek Lakshya Hamara hai Corona ko Harana hai" (Corona will lose, Surat will win. We have one aim to defeat corona).

The SOP mentions that the workers will have to shout the said slogan while opening every building, shop or unit of Hira Bazaar and take a pledge"I will follow the guidelines laid down by the government to contain the pandemic and adopt all safety measures..." These drills have to be followed at the time of opening the market while in the evening, they have been asked to wrap up the day by singing "Vande Mataram," the national song.

When contacted, Surat Diamond Association's President Babubhai Kathiriya told DH, "We have been asked to follow these drills since last week but since then the market opened only for one day and no one followed it. No one will do that. I think everyone, not just people associated with this industry, must take this pandemic very seriously. It is affecting everyone." He added, "we will see what happens from Monday when the market is likely to open again."

The SOP says that all diamond workers will have to download the Arogya Setu app on their phones, wear masks, maintain social distance of minimum 1.5 metres, among others. Similar, guidelines have been issued to textile industry workers, wherein they have been asked to follow these drills. The textile market is also likely to reopen from Monday under restrictions.

