Source of coronavirus in Maharashtra not local, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

The source of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra are tourists who had gone to Dubai, said Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

"The source of coronavirus infection in the state is not local. It came from the tourists who got infected during their visit abroad," Thackeray said.

On Thursday, the number of cases in Maharashtra stood at 11.

From the Vidhan Bhavan complex, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a review with the Divisional Commissioners over a video-conference.

The state government has asked all the travel operators across all the cities of Maharashtra to provide a list of tourists who had travelled abroad with them.

Those who had travelled abroad recently have been urged to stay indoors for a fortnight.

The government also directed that people arriving from seven countries - China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany - are to be asked to stay indoors for 15 days compulsorily.

All government functions, gatherings stand cancelled in the state.