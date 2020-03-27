Southern Command assures help in combating COVID-19

The Pune-headquartered Southern Command on Friday assured help to Maharashtra government's civic administration network in combating the spread of COVID-19.

The representative of Southern Command had met the Principal Secretary (Health) Dr Sharad Vyas in Mumbai on Friday.

"During the meeting various aspects for ensuring a coordinated response and latest developments in the state were discussed," a Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

The Southern Command has assured its full support to the civil administration in these testing times and the Principal secretary in response has conveyed that the state is very well geared up to tackle the fight against COVID-19 as of now.

"It is further confirmed that the Army has not received any requisition for deployment and as per inputs received from the Principal Secretary of health, the same is not envisaged at this stage," the spokesperson said.