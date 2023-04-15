Special court to pronounce judgement on Naroda Gam riots on April 20

A special designated court is likely to pronounce judgement on the Naroda Gam massacre case of the 2002 post-Godhra riots on April 20. Former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, Bajrang Dal activist Babubhai Patel alias Babu Bajrangi are among the key accused in the case.

Earlier last week, the principal sessions judge S K Baxi concluded the trial and reserved the order. On Saturday, she formally announced that she will pass judgement on April 20.

This is the ninth major rioting case investigated by the Supreme Court appointed-Special Investigation Team (SIT). The trial started 14 years ago in July 2009 against 86 accused out of whom 17 were abated following their deaths.

SIT officials said that there are 69 accused now including former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, Babu Bajrangi, former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Jaydeep Patel, BJP corporator Vallabhbhai Patel, among others. They are facing charges of murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, and criminal conspiracy, among others.

They are accused of killing 11 Muslims in Naroda Gam locality on February 28, 2002, a day coach S-6 of Sabarmati Express train was burnt at Godhra railway station in which 57 passengers mostly kar sevaks returning from Ayodhya were killed. The incident led to widespread riots in the state, which later came to be known as post-Godhra riots.

This is the second case of rioting against Kodnani, Bajrangi and four others who were convicted in the Naroda Patiya massacre in which 97 Muslims were killed during the riots. Later, Kodnani, who was sentenced to life until death, was acquitted by Gujarat high court. All the co-accused are out on bail including Bajrangi, who is reported to have lost his eyesight and is getting treated.

In 2018, during the final hearing, Kodnani brought Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the witness box in the court to prove her alibi that when riots broke out, she was not present at the scene of offence. She argued in the court on that particular day when riots broke out in Naroda Gam and adjacent Naroda Patiya locality simultaneously, she was at Gujarat Assembly, then moved to Sola Civil Hospital, her maternity home in Asarwa, a civil hospital in Asarwa and then went home.

SIT officials said that Kodnani is facing similar charges as in Naroda Patiya where she allegedly led the mob which went on killing people from the minority community. The SIT has examined a total of 187 witnesses, out of which 113 are victims and their relatives, 24 panch witnesses, 26 police witnesses, and 12 doctors, among others.

The other cases SIT investigated are Naroda Patiya, Gulberg Society, Ode, Sardarpura among others. Naroda Gam is the only case whose trial was not completed.