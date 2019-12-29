Speeding truck runs over lawyer, injures motorist

PTI, Nagpur,
  • Dec 29 2019, 00:12am ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2019, 00:25am ist
A lawyer riding a motorcycle was crushed to death and another man on a scooter was seriously injured by a speeding truck in Chikhali Chowk area of Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Anand Vasudeo Shinde (42), a legal adviser with a private firm, was heading towards HB Town from Chikhali Chowk and Roshan Parate (26) was on a scooter going in the same direction, an official said.

"At around 1pm, a speeding truck knocked down the two vehicles while trying to overtake them. Shinde fell and came under the wheels of the truck and died instantly while Parate was flung onto the road and suffered grievous injuries," he said.

Irate bystanders pelted stones at the truck and thrashed its driver before he was rescued and taken into custody by Kalamna police station staff, an official said.

