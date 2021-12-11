SpiceJet flight lands at Nagpur for medical emergency

SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport after medical emergency

A doctor of the private hospital, who attended to the passenger, said she was fine now

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Dec 11 2021, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 21:45 ist
Nearly one hour after the flight took off from Gorakhpur, the passenger developed altered sensorium, giddiness, shortness of breath, vomiting. Credit: iStock Photo

A Gorakhpur-Mumbai flight of SpiceJet made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra due to a medical emergency involving a pregnant passenger, a senior official said.

Air India Airport Services Ltd's senior manager Sunil Sangole told PTI that a SpiceJet flight heading to Mumbai from Gorakhpur with 182 passengers and crew members on board made an emergency landing at the Nagpur airport at 12.32 PM after a passenger, who was three-month pregnant, had a medical emergency.

The woman passenger was rushed to a private hospital by 12.42 PM. The flight flew to Mumbai at 5.17 PM. All the agencies like Nagpur ATC, Mihan India Ltd and the airport ground handling staff handled the passengers and medical emergency nicely, Sangole said.

A doctor of the private hospital, who attended to the woman passenger, said she was fine now. Nearly one hour after the flight took off from Gorakhpur, she developed altered sensorium (a medical condition characterised by the inability to think clearly or concentrate), giddiness, shortness of breath, vomiting, he said.

"These are the symptoms of sleeping into shock. We treated her after the flight landed with Oxygen support and other drugs. She was then treated by a gynaecologist," he said. He said the woman left the hospital at 5.20 PM with a relative who lives in Nagpur.

