Spike in coronavirus cases rattles Maharashtra govt

The sudden jump in COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai has rattled the Maharashtra government.

Concerns are compounding as some studies suggest that the coronavirus pandemic is expected to peak mid-May in India.

The Mumbai-Pune belt that involves two huge suburban areas of the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) and Pune metropolitan region (PMR), is the concern area for Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

During the visit of the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), the compounding of cases was discussed threadbare.

Senior officials have indicated that after May 3, when the India lockdown ends, the Maharashtra government will continue the lockdown in the Mumbai-Pune business hub that involves the districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Pune.

The MMR-PMR accounts for over 13,500 sq km and a population of over 3.4 to 4 crore. There is no lockdown relaxation in these areas.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the IMCT visited Mumbai and Pune. They spoke to Thackeray and senior government officials over video-conferencing.

In Mumbai, they visited the Kasturba Infectious Diseases Hospital, the hotspot of Dharavi and a quarantine facility.

"In Dharavi, over the last two days, there has not been any significant increase in cases which means that the containment strategy is working," public health minister Rajesh Tope said.

During the meetings, the issue of testing kits, ventilators, isolation beds, quarantine facilities, problems of migrants were discussed threadbare.

"It is a long drawn battle and there has to be precautions at every step," says Dr Suhas Pingle, chairman, Action Committee, Indian Medical Association-Maharashtra State.

Besides Dharavi, the largest slum cluster of Asia, the other problem areas in Mumbai are Worli, Mahalaxmi, Sion, Matunga, Andheri West, Govandi-Mankhurd, Nagpada and Byculla areas.

"India had reported 640 plus deaths and Maharashtra tops the tally with 250 plus. However, in terms of testing, Maharashtra has conducted over 80,000 tests, the highest in any state," senior officials said.