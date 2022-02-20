Spike in number of children reporting behavioural problems after schools reopened

A high proportion of children are encountering behavioural problems since schools reopened after being shut for over a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, say doctors and medical experts.

Parents need to help children calm down by coping strategies like spending quality time, playing them calming music, sports and games, and undertaking activities that they like, said experts, as the Covid-19 pandemic massively impacted social interactions and public life.

Dr Tushar Parikh, Chief Neonatologist and Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Pune, said, “A large number of children in all age groups experienced lockdown-related stress. Especially children from 5 to 15 years of age who were used to going to school are badly affected. Unable to go to school or participate in activities outside homes, children have been having behavioural problems. Children are overwhelmed, encountering problems like conduct disorder (CD) or oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) wherein they refuse to obey rules, lack empathy towards others, and lie frequently. Anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) were seen in children during pandemics.”

According to Dr Parikh, they repeatedly sanitise their hands and are fearful when someone comes closer or walks without a mask. “Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is seen as the child is impulsive, hyperactive inattentive, and will crave attention. These unwanted behavioural changes can lead to poor academic performances and affect one’s quality of life,” Parikh said.

Dr Pradeep Alate, Paediatrician, Apollo Spectra Pune, said: "The Covid-19 lockdown impacted the psychological well-being of children. Parents have reported stress and behavioural problems in children. Since children were not able to play with friends, meet them or go to gardens and parks, that emerged as a challenge during these unprecedented times.”

Dr Alate said there were behavioural problems in children like insecurity, lack of control, irritation, frustration, being hyperactive, violent, aggressive, lonely, traumatized. As schools reopened, children are having a slowdown in all areas of cognitive, emotional, physical, and social development.

Alate said, "Try to offer your child the perception of a safe environment and see that they do not fret or panic. Parents should spend more time with their children, which might lead to valuable parent-child interactions. Help children reconnect with their friends via video calls. Avoid exposure of your child to unnecessary information that can trigger anxious behaviour. Also, suggest minimizing screen time and focusing on outdoor games and family interactions.”

“Social training helps with social skills, such as how to have a conversation or play cooperatively with others. Anger management can help in recognizing the signs of frustration, defuse anger and aggressive behaviour. The best therapy for children is to get back to a pre-covid routine as early as possible. Teachers in the schools should pay attention towards these children and help them sail through, give them much-needed life and warmth, create a safe atmosphere for the children and they will surely be able to overcome behavioural challenges,” said Parikh.

Dr Badshah Khan Consultant Paediatrician, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, said: "Just like senior citizens and adults, the pandemic has also taken a toll on children. Most of the children are getting stranger's anxiety. Children are unable to express themselves, interact with peers, and make themselves understood. The lockdown has reduced the child’s exposure to new vocabulary. Earlier, children would go to beaches, parks and learn new things. Now, children are just at home and are unable to learn new words or pronounce them. Since we wear masks, the children are unable to lip-read and learn how to pronounce the words as they are confused. Toddlers may have speech regression owing to the lack of social contact and increased screen time. Children avoid having conversations. Lockdown has indeed hurt the child’s speech skills."

Dr Suresh Birajdar, Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, said: “Even before the pandemic, there have been rising numbers of children with speech and communication problems or lack of social communication. There has been a concern raised whether children are suffering excessively with speech and other issues because of Covid lockdown, social withdrawal due to social distancing, increased screen time, not having anyone to play, not going to school due to lockdown."

