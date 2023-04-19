'Spirit of Goa' festival from April 21

The three-day event to be held at the Colva beach will showcase cuisines, beverages made from coconut and cashew fruits, including home grown spirits like feni and urak

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Apr 19 2023, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 14:49 ist
Goa beach. Credit: iStock Photo

The Goa tourism department will host the 'Spirit of Goa' festival revolving around local brews made from coconut and cashew fruits from April 21-23, a senior official said. The three-day event to be held at the Colva beach in South Goa will showcase a variety of products, cuisines, beverages and handicrafts made from coconut and cashew fruits, including home grown spirits like feni and urak, the official said.

There will be live demos on distilling cashew and coconut juice for Goa's much relished heritage brew feni, cashew stomping competition along with master classes and cooking demonstrations conducted by renowned professionals and chefs showcasing authentic Goan cuisine, he said.

