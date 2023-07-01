Spotlight on Samruddhi Expressway after Buldhana crash

Amid the series of accidents on the Samruddhi Mahamarg - the longest Greenfield road project of India - the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has questioned the safety systems on the expressway. However, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government said that most of the accidents were because of human errors or vehicle errors.

Overspending on this expressway is also a major issue before the law-enforcement agencies.

The Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway, which is formally known as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long international class super highway being built at a total estimated cost of Rs 55,000 crore.

In the wake of the Buldhana bus fire incident, the Shiv Sena-BJP government assured that the road would have smart systems to prevent such incidents in future and the government is working on it.

“Most of the accidents on this road have been because of human error,” Shinde, the Chief Minister, said, adding that the government has taken the issue seriously and whatever needs to be done would be done.

“There is no issue with construction…the accidents had happened because of human errors or vehicle errors,” said Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister and state’s Home Minister. “Smart systems should be ensured so that such incidents can be prevented,” he added.

CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis conducted personal test drives before the Samruddhi Corridor was commissioned.

"Due to this unfortunate incident, the issue of the speed limit of private vehicles on Samriddhi Corridor is being raised and the state government should take serious note of this and take immediate measures. Concern was expressed by asking about the statistics of accidents from the concerned department a week ago. Urgent measures were suggested to prevent accidents,” said NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray said that the Buldhana incident is shocking and so far 300 people have lost their lives on this road. “The government has not made any arrangements to prevent accidents. Hope the incident will open their eyes,” he said.

“After this terrible accident, the issue of safety of vehicles and passengers on the Samruddhi Mahamarg has again come to the fore. The government must take advice from experts,” said Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar.

The Phase-I of the project from Nagpur to Shirdi was inaugurated on 11 December, 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Nagpur-Shirdi stretch is around 520 kms.

On 26 May, 2023, Shinde and Fadnavis inaugurated the Phase-II of the expressway from Shirdi to Igatpuri in Nashik district, a distance of around 80 kms.

With 600 kms complete, the focus would now be the connection between Igatpuri and Mumbai - a distance of 101 kms. In another few months, Phase-III would be ready.