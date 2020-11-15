Spurned lover attacks woman's house with stones in Maharashtra

Spurned lover attacks woman's house with stones

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Nov 15 2020, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 11:57 ist
A 22-year-old man pelted stones at the house of a woman in Maharashtra's Thane district after she refused his marriage proposal. Credit: Pixabay Photo (Representative Image)

A 22-year-old man pelted stones at the house of a woman in Maharashtra's Thane district after she refused his marriage proposal, police said on Sunday.

The accused, a resident of Kalher village, went to the woman's house in neighbouring Kasheli village on Friday evening and started abusing her family members, an official from Narpoli police station said.

He allegedly hit the woman's brother and later went to the terrace of the opposite house from where he hurled stones at her residence, damaging its window panes, he said.

The window glass splinters hit the woman's mother, who lodged a police complaint, the official said.

A case has been registered against the man under Indian Penal Code Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

The accused has not yet been arrested, the official said.

Maharashtra
Thane

