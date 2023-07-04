SRK suffers injury during shooting, undergoes surgery

SRK suffers injury during shooting for 'Jawan' in US, undergoes surgery

After the surgery, the Pathaan actor was spotted with a bandage on his nose.

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 04 2023, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 14:03 ist
In Jawaan, the actor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar and also this marks his first collaboration with the prominent filmmaker, Atlee. Credit: Twitter/@box_oficeIndian

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film Jawaan, recently got injured in the US and had to undergo a minor surgery.

The actor was shooting for an undisclosed project in Los Angeles, California where he sustained an injury to his nose.

As per media reports, SRK was immediately rushed to the hospital where his team was informed that the injury will require a minor surgical intervention to stop the bleeding.

After the surgery, the Pathaan actor was spotted with a bandage on his nose. SRK is currently back at his home in Mumbai and is recovering. This is not SRK's first brush with an injury. The actor, who is known to be extremely passionate about his work has suffered many injuries in the past and has required surgical assistance including the one for his back, knee, ribs and even the arm.

Also Read | Being able to entertain people 'proudest achievement': SRK reflects on 31 years of film debut

Infact, the actor shot for the promotional song of his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders wearing a sling in his arm.

Meanwhile, the trailer of SRK's Jawaan will be attached to Tom Cruise's MI 7, and will give a glimpse of the global megastar in the film. The actor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar and also this marks his first collaboration with the prominent filmmaker, Atlee.

