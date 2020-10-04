NCB official, who grilled Deepika, tests Covid positive

SSR death: NCB Deputy Director, who grilled Deepika Padukone in drug case, tests Covid-19 positive

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 04 2020, 10:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 15:43 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: iStock

KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who had interrogated Deepika Padukone over Bollywood drug case, tested positive for coronavirus, news agency ANI reported.

Malhotra was in charge in the ongoing investigation of the drug angle in the alleged suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rapjut.

 

Narcotics Control Bureau
Drugs
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput

