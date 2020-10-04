SSR death: NCB Deputy Director, who grilled Deepika Padukone in drug case, tests Covid-19 positive

KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who had interrogated Deepika Padukone over Bollywood drug case, tested positive for coronavirus, news agency ANI reported.
Malhotra was in charge in the ongoing investigation of the drug angle in the alleged suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rapjut.
