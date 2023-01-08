St Michael's Church vandalism suspect arrested

St Michael's Church vandalism suspect arrested in Navi Mumbai

As many as 18 crosses were vandalised by an unidentified suspect whose footage has been caught on CCTV

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  Jan 08 2023, 17:37 ist
  updated: Jan 08 2023, 21:11 ist
St Michael's Church. Credit: Special Arrangement

A day after graves and crosses were vandalised at St Michael's Church cemetery in Mahim, the Mumbai Police have arrested the suspect from Kalamboli from the neighbouring satellite township of Navi Mumbai on Sunday. 

The suspect was identified as Dawood Ibrahim Mohammed Ahmed Ansari (22). “We have arrested one suspect and we will go into the root of the case,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said.

“We are looking at the case in detail. It is a serious issue, we are investigating in detail,” he said without going into the specifics of the case. The Mahim police station has registered an FIR on Saturday following a formal complaint by St Michael’s Church. 

The CCTV footage reveals that Ansari was at the church for some time after the vandalisation. As many as 18 crosses were vandalised by an unidentified suspect whose footage has been caught on CCTV.

The Archdiocese of Bombay and several Catholic bodies and associations had condemned the incident even as political parties appealed to the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government to look into the issue and ensure that the culprit is brought to book.

“It is with sadness I would like to inform you that a certain miscreant entered our Church premises on January 7, 2023 at around 6 am and vandalised about 18 crosses in the Church cemetery,” Father Bernard Lancy Pinto, the Parish Priest of St Michael’s Church said in a statement.  

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Bombay and several Christian bodies have condemned the act of vandalisation.

“It is regrettable and painful that the graves of Catholics were vandalised at the Church of St Michael, Mahim. The sentiments of the community are deeply hurt as this act not only involves the destruction of religious objects, but also disrespect for the dead. The police are investigating the incident and we remain hopeful that the perpetrator of this vicious crime will be brought to task,” the Archdiocese of Bombay said in a statement. 

"While the Church appreciates the support and assistance of various groups, we strictly do not wish to give this act a communal overtone. We trust the investigation of the police and are assured that those involved will be shortly arrested,” the office of Archdiocese of Bombay said.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto urged Shinde and Fadnavis, who also hold the home portfolio, to look into the issue.

Congressman Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar said: “I most strongly condemn the vandalising of crosses and graves at the St Michael’s Church. The perpetrators of this crime must be arrested immediately and severe action must be taken against them.”

