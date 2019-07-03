Stage set for construction of new sea link in Mumbai

The stage is all set for the construction of a new sea-link in Mumbai. The Bandra–Worli Sea Link, also known as the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link, a 5.6-km-long cable-stayed bridge, was commissioned in March, 2010.

Now, the Bandra-Versova Sea Link is coming up that would cut traffic in Mumbai significantly.

Reliance Infrastructure has won the Rs 7,000-crore Versova Bandra Sea Link Project, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.

The 17.17 km project will be completed in 60 months. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is the nodal agency for the mega project which

is expected to cut down

commute time for Mumbaikars from over 90 minutes to 10 minutes.

The highlight of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link is the two aesthetically designed cable-stayed bridges.

The Bandra and Worli Cable-Stayed Bridges of have spans of 500 and 150 metres, respectively, with the highest towers soaring to a height of 126 metres, equivalent to the height of a 43-storied building.

Reliance Infrastructure has already completed soil testing with M/s Fugro Ltd and engineering design with Dar Al Handasah.

Punit Garg, ED and CEO, Reliance Infrastructure, said that the partnership would help create a truly world-class mega infrastructure project for Mumbai.