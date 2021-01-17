Start-up mission in Kolhapur to solve civic issues

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Kolhapur Startup Mission was launched to invite start-ups and innovators for solving the civic issues in the historic city, promote innovation and develop entrepreneurship.

Minister of State for Home and IT Satej Patil, launched the Kolhapur Startup Mission in partnership with Kolhapur Incubation Center (KIC) with support of DY Patil Education Group with Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre, IIT Kanpur in Kolhapur.

Under Kolhapur Start-up Mission, selected start-ups and innovators will be awarded up to Rs 5 lakh for implementing their technology product and services in the district of Kolhapur through Kolhapur Incubation Center and co-incubation support from SIIC IIT Kanpur with Kolhapur Incubation Center.

In the current call for application, the focus areas are some of the most critical civic issues for the city of Kolhapur: Water Management, Waste Management, Air Quality Management, Education, Public Health, E-governance, Agriculture, Mobility & Transportation.

"Kolhapur has historically been a very enterprising city. Through Kolhapur Startup Mission, we want to invite young startups to our city, facilitate testing of their ideas and bring in innovative solutions to civic problems of Kolhapur through national engagement. I assure we shall provide our full support to the blooming start-ups in Kolhapur,” Patil said.

Kolhapur Startup Mission is being spearheaded by the MLA of Kolhapur South, Ruturaj Patil in collaboration with SIIC IIT Kanpur. While speaking at the event, he said, "More than just access to capital, startups need a relevant network, educational intervention, unconditional knowledge support and mentorship. As an MLA from Kolhapur, I wholeheartedly welcome all the Innovators & entrepreneurs across the country and assure that we shall ensure to provide every support required for their growth. Kolhapur grows when our best brains grow!"