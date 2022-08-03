State reception for Maldivian President at Mumbai Raj Bhavan

State reception for Maldivian Prez at Mumbai Raj Bhavan

The Maharashtra governor presented a tea-set hand-painted by tribal artists from Maharashtra to the visiting head of nation

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 03 2022, 18:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 18:11 ist
Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Credit: Special Arrangement

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari received the President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih with much aplomb at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Maldivian president was accompanied by the island country’s Minister of Finance Ibrahim Ameer, Minister of Economic Development Fayyaz Ismail, Foreign Secretary Ahmed Latheef, and a high-level delegation.

After formal introduction and meeting, the governor also hosted a state banquet in honour of the visiting president and his delegation.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, state chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava, director general of police Rajnish Seth, along with industry bigwigs such as director of Birla Group Rajashree Birla, the chairman and managing of Hiranandani Group Niranjan Hiranandani were also present.

India News
Mumbai
Maldives
Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

