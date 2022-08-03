State reception for Maldivian President at Mumbai Raj Bhavan

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari received the President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih with much aplomb at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Maldivian president was accompanied by the island country’s Minister of Finance Ibrahim Ameer, Minister of Economic Development Fayyaz Ismail, Foreign Secretary Ahmed Latheef, and a high-level delegation.

The Maharashtra governor presented a tea-set hand-painted by tribal artists from Maharashtra to the visiting head of nation.

After formal introduction and meeting, the governor also hosted a state banquet in honour of the visiting president and his delegation.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, state chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava, director general of police Rajnish Seth, along with industry bigwigs such as director of Birla Group Rajashree Birla, the chairman and managing of Hiranandani Group Niranjan Hiranandani were also present.