State wastage lesser than half of national average: Rajesh Tope contests Centre's vaccine wastage claim

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday rejected the Centre's claim that more than five lakh vaccine doses were wasted in the state, the worst hit by Covid-19 in the country.

Tope contested the figure put out by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on vaccine wastage, saying it was not correct.

"Wastage quoted is actually national average wastage percentage. State wastage is lesser than half of the national average wastage percentage," Tope tweeted.

Hon'ble Union Minister's facts are NOT upto the mark.

Wastage quoted is actually national average wastage percentage. State wastage is lesser than half of the national average wastage percentage https://t.co/8ewkNm216D — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) April 8, 2021

On Thursday, Javadekar had said the Maharashtra government should not play politics over vaccination.

Giving figures, Javadekar had said the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses supplied to the state till date was 1,06,19,190.

"Theconsumptionwas 90,53,523 (of which 6% per cent wastage - over 5 lakh), Vaccine in pipeline - 7,43,280 andDosage available - nearly 23 lakhs," the Union Minister had tweeted.

Maharashtra Govt should not play politics over vaccination. Here are the facts: Total number of COVID vaccine supplied to State till date

- 1,06,19,190 ;

Consumption - 90,53,523 (of which 6% wastage - over 5L)

Vaccine in pipeline - 7,43,280. Dosage available - nearly 23 lakhs — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 7, 2021

Maharashtra, reeling under a spurt in Covid-19 cases, has sought more vaccine supplies from the Centre.