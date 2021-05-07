Statewide curfew in Goa from May 9 to May 23: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday announced a statewide curfew in Goa from May 9 to May 23, in a bid to break the Covid-19 chain, which has seen the death of 1,501 persons so far.

Sawant said that, while formal orders related to the curfew would be issued on Saturday afternoon, stores selling essential items as well as grocery shops would be allowed to stay open from 7 am to 1 pm during the period of the curfew.

"Medical stores will be open and restaurant kitchens will be allowed to function from 7 am to 7 pm," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also said that weddings, more often than not tended to be super spreader events and stated that the district administration would not grant any permission for weddings during the duration of the curfew.

The Opposition, however, is not happy with the step taken by the Chief Minister.

"Goa needs bigger measures, lip service will not work. Numbers are rising and people are dying. Goa is into a Covid emergency," Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said.