Steep jump in Maharashtra's Covid cases 

The jump of 700-plus cases is the highest in the last few months

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai ,
  • Apr 04 2023, 21:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

In a steep jump in Covid-19 infection, more than 700 fresh cases of the viral infection were reported on Tuesday in Maharashtra - the western state which had been the worst affected during the three big waves of the pandemic in India. 

During the last 24 hours, 711 new cases and 4 deaths were reported, taking the progressive total to 81,46,301 and 1,48,449, respectively.

During the day, 447 patients were discharged taking the progressive total of treated patients to 79,94,060.

Also Read | Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 behind post-Covid memory loss: Study

The total number of active cases now stands at 3,792, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department. 

In Mumbai, as many as 218 fresh cases were reported while the same for the Mumbai metropolitan region was 389.

The Pune circle reported 177 cases, according to the available data.

The case fatality in the state is 1.82 per cent. 

The jump of 700-plus cases is the highest in the last few months. 

Maharashtra
Covid cases
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

