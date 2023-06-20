Stone-pelting in Goa over 'illegal' Shivaji statue 

One of Goa's most popular beach villages, Calangute, witnessed tense moments on Tuesday, as villagers pelted stones at the authorities soon after the local village panchayat issued notice seeking the removal of a statue of Maratha ruler Shivaji Maharaj, claiming it was installed illegally.

An angry mob of several hundred people refused to allow the sarpanch of the village Joseph Sequeira to exit the official premises, demanding that the panchayat withdraw the notice seeking removal of the statue, which was installed amidst much fanfare by local villagers on June 3 this year.

“I am not against Shivaji Maharaj. I have studied chapters of Shivaji in Marathi school. But as per a Supreme Court order statues cant be installed on major district roads... So we were forced to issue a notice of its removal,” Sequeira said.

“My intention was not to hurt anybody’s religious sentiments, but if anyone has been hurt then I apologise. I have withdrawn the notice,” also said.

Sequeira had to use a police escort to exit the panchayat premises, even as the mob resorted to stone pelting, and demanded a public apology from Sequeira.

Hundreds and thousands of tourists flock to Calangute Beach, located in North Goa every year.