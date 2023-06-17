Stone pelting near mosque over anti-encroachmet drive

An incident of stone pelting left cops injured during a mob protest against the anti-encroachment drive in Gujarat's Junagadh Friday night, ANI reports.

The Junagadh Municipal Corporation issued a notice to a mosque near Majewadi Gate to provide the documents within 5 days.

#WATCH | Stones pelted, cops injured after a mob protest against the anti-encroachment drive in Gujarat's Junagadh last night (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/8wRw0YgO3z — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

Almost 500-600 people had gathered there yesterday, to protest this and were persuaded by the police not to block the roads. Around 10.15 pm, individuals gathered to attack the police and stones were thrown. The police, in turn, lathicharged to disperse the crowd. One police personnel got injured in this incident and 174 people have been held.

A civilian appears to have died as a result of stone pelting, but things are to be further clarified after the postmortem. Further investigations are under way, said Ravi Teja Vasamsetty, SP Junagadh.