Stones falling from Mumbai high-rise kill two

Stones falling from Mumbai high-rise kill two

Two persons were injured due to the stones falling from the 42nd floor of the tower, and were later declared dead

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 15 2023, 09:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 09:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons were killed after being hit by stones falling from a high-rise in Worli area of Central Mumbai on Tuesday night, a civic official said. The incident took place outside the 43-storey Four Seasons Residency near Four Seasons Hotel in Gandhi Nagar area around 9.40 pm, he said.

Two persons were injured due to the stones falling from the 42nd floor of the tower during some construction work, he said, quoting the police. The doctor in the 108 ambulance which rushed to the spot declared both dead.

Further details are awaited.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News

What's Brewing

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices

 