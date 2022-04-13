Stop bullfights, use RFID chips to keep track of fighting bulls: HC

Bullfights have once again come under the scanner of the Bombay High Court in Goa, with the Court directing the state police to prepare a roadmap to prevent illegal bullfights in the state ahead of Easter festivities.

The Court has also directed the police to put in place a strict mechanism to monitor fighting bulls through use of microchips or RFID tags to keep track of their movements.

“Many of these fights are reportedly conducted in fields within the jurisdiction of the concerned police station and it is difficult to believe the police authorities have no means of identifying those responsible… The photographs annexed show the pictorial representation of the bulls that are likely to be involved in the fight on Easter… the bullfights are scheduled to take place at Benaulim..." Justices A K Menon and R N Laddha said in their order while disposing a petition filed by an NGO People for Animals.

The petition has sought a ban on bullfights, which although illegal, continue to be held in various parts of the state.

"The Director General of Police shall take this complaint into account and investigate the complaint and take it to its logical conclusion,” the High Court order also said.

Unlike Tamil Nadu's 'jallikattu', which involves men chasing bulls, the sport of dhirio is about two bulls fighting in an arena, until one emerges victorious. Bulls often receive bloody injuries or cramps during the ordeal which sometimes lasts up to half an hour.

The issue of legalising dhirios, which are popular in Goa, especially along the coastal belt, often crops up ahead of state assembly polls.

The High Court also said that the petitioner should conduct a formal presentation on the issue of bullfights to the state Director General of Police, in order to help the latter facilitate a plan to stop bullfights in the future.

“At that meeting, the Director General of Police shall briefly assess the plan and thereafter devise… steps… for the purpose of enforcing the ban… including by identifying the organisers and suggesting a mechanism whereby his officers suitably identified for that purposes are granted necessary authority and powers and directed to prevent and in cases of undetected fights take appropriate action in accordance with the law," the Court said.

“It was found that the police need support by way of a team of bull catchers, consensus on the application of relevant provisions of IPC, mapping of all bulls for their identification on their rescue including by use of RFID tags/ microchips," it added.

