Story Withdrawn - Error Regretted

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 22 2021, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 14:48 ist

The story with the headline "3 killed as toy train derails in Matheran, several injured" is incorrect and has been withdrawn. The error is deeply regretted.

Matheran
toy train
Maharashtra
India News

