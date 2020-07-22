Stranded commuters block local train in Mumbai

Stranded commuters block local train in Mumbai's Nalasopara

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  Jul 22 2020, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 12:20 ist

Hundreds of commuters staged an impromptu 'rail-roko' agitation at the Nalasopara station demanding resumption of suburban trains in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The Nalasapora station on the Western Railway is located in the Palghar district.

The commuters said they were stranded as the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), which operates services to Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, was not operating the services on Thursday.

People squatted on the tracks, halting the special local trains, demanding they should be allowed to travel in these special suburban locals that are being run in MMR by Central Railway and Western Railway.

Later, the GRP and RPF officers and personnel reached and managed to disperse the commuters crowd peacefully.

More than 200 persons arrived on the platform at the Nalasopara station at around 8:25 hours as the state transport bus services were disrupted. 

A local train VR-37 was stopped by commuters at Nalasopara's platform one from 8.27 hours to 8.31 hours. 

"Commuters were suitably counselled by RPF/GRP that special suburban services are being operated only for the staff of essential categories as notified. The situation normalised later, " WR chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

