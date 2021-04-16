Stray dog burnt alive, case registered in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, stray dog burnt alive

  Apr 16 2021
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 17:15 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: iStock Image

Police have registered an offence against unidentified persons for allegedly burning a stray dog alive in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday. A complaint in this regard was lodged by a 20-year-old member of the Citizens for Animal Protection Foundation at Rabodi police station, he said.

"The complainant said he got a message on Tuesday evening about a stray dog being burnt by some unidentified persons at Masanwada. He rushed to the spot and found the partly-burnt dog, which he took to a veterinary hospital. But the animal died there," the official said.

An offence under IPC section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, was registered against the unidentified accused on Wednesday, he added.

