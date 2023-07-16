Stray dogs at Mumbai airport get QR code tags along with 'Aadhaar'

A pack of 20 stray dogs near Mumbai airport received their 'Aadhaar' cards on Saturday, reported theTimes of India. The ID cards for the dogs, which has QR codes, were strung around the scruff of their necks. These QR codes, when scanned, will pop out required information of the respective dog - name, sterilisaton, vaccination details, feeder's contact number, and medical nuggets.

Tagging the dogs with identity cards was carried out by a dedicated team amid much excitement. A feeder known to the dogs persuaded them. However, the strays were initially intimidated looking at so many people walking towards them. All it took was couple of hours for the team to tag 20 dogs.

“We started around 8.30 am and were chasing the dogs to fix the QR code tags and to vaccinate them," says Akshay Ridlan, a Sion resident who devised the plan to tag the dogs with unique identifications through an initiative called 'pawfriend.in'. “If a pet is lost or is relocated, the QR code tag can help reunite it with its family. It can also help BMC maintain a centralised database of strays in the city."

Dr Kalim Pathan, head of BMC's veterinary health services said, "The dogs were also vaccinated and a basic health check was done. The QR code tagging done for dogs outside the airport is a pilot project and we will see how this can be taken forward."

A Mumbai airport spokesperson said that they joined the initiative to "ensure safety of passengers and the furry companions."